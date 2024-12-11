Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 64,059 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,059 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1,038.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $347,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cable One by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,917,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cable One in the second quarter worth about $905,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 3.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO opened at $395.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.95. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.28 and a fifty-two week high of $574.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.29%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $554.40.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

