Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $4.92 Million Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 753,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NexGen Energy by 792.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,115,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317,538 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 50.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,718,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,705 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,626,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,864 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 411.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,530,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,585,000. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXE opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 1.91.

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

