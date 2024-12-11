JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AGNC. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 584,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,060,000 after buying an additional 154,029 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 96,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,303,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,730,000 after purchasing an additional 242,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,552,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 71,330 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

