Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kanzhun from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kanzhun stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. Kanzhun has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kanzhun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Kanzhun by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the third quarter worth $42,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

