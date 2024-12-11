KE Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 48,490 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 92% compared to the average volume of 25,208 call options.

KE Stock Performance

BEKE opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of -0.77. KE has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of KE by 2,662.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 334,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in KE by 5,089.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in KE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BEKE shares. Citigroup began coverage on KE in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

