Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $88.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day moving average of $71.58. PayPal has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at $387,435,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $810,000. FCG Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,927,000 after acquiring an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

