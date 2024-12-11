Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Price

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 217.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,283,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,008 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 584.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,395,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,529 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,697,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,715,000 after purchasing an additional 987,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 2,088.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 695,555 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at about $21,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

