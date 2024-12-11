Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stake Lessened by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 96.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,993 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. William Allan Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 550,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,992,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,137,000 after buying an additional 2,316,443 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 1,822.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,415,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,746,000 after buying an additional 1,342,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $6,014,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue stock opened at $22.74 on Wednesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.15.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KVUE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

