Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Trading Up 4.2% – Here’s Why

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 109,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 263,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) Stock Up 4.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of C$43.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12.
About Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO)
Kerr Mines Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.
