Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $56.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.38.

Several research firms have commented on KNX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,703,061.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,625.90. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $70,185,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,520.1% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,293,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,011 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,728.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,330,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,431,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 309.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,068,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 807,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.26%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

