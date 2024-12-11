Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €13.58 ($14.29) and last traded at €13.84 ($14.57). Approximately 50,708 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.88 ($14.61).

Koenig & Bauer Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is €9.68 and its 200 day moving average is €11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.71. The company has a market cap of $228.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.50.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.