KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 235,257 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 16% compared to the typical daily volume of 202,959 call options.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter worth about $282,366,000. Coalescence Partners Investment Management LP acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 739.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 940,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,982,000 after purchasing an additional 828,151 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at $19,691,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.