Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Lands’ End stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $454.36 million, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the third quarter worth about $101,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the second quarter worth about $343,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

