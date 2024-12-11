Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.13% from the stock’s current price.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cibc World Mkts raised Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.67.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$30.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.77. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.74.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

