Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.13% from the stock’s current price.
LB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cibc World Mkts raised Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Laurentian Bank of Canada
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.7 %
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Laurentian Bank of Canada
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.