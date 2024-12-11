Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LB. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.67.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Performance

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$30.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$24.45 and a 1 year high of C$31.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.77.

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.