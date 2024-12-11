Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST) Insider Buys £18,108.39 in Stock

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lincoln Deacon purchased 603,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £18,108.39 ($23,135.80).

Light Science Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LST stock opened at GBX 2.85 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.74. The company has a market cap of £9.24 million, a PE ratio of -277.00 and a beta of -0.82.

Get Light Science Technologies alerts:

Light Science Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc develops and manufactures electronic boards. It operates in two segments: Contract Electronics Manufacture and Controlled Environment Agriculture. The company offers lighting and technology products for the controlled environment agriculture sector. It also provides PCBs that are used in various sectors, including audio, automotive, electronics, gas detection, lighting, and pest control.

Receive News & Ratings for Light Science Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light Science Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.