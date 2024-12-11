Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST) Insider Buys £18,108.39 in Stock

Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:LST – Get Free Report) insider Simon Lincoln Deacon purchased 603,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £18,108.39 ($23,135.80).
Light Science Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of LST stock opened at GBX 2.85 ($0.04) on Wednesday. Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.74. The company has a market cap of £9.24 million, a PE ratio of -277.00 and a beta of -0.82.
Light Science Technologies Company Profile
