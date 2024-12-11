Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$205.00 to C$217.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.79% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on L. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$189.00 to C$206.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$203.00 to C$202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$188.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$193.00.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Loblaw Companies
Loblaw Companies Stock Down 0.1 %
About Loblaw Companies
Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Loblaw Companies
- What is a support level?
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.