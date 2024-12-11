Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 312.39 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 315 ($4.02). 305,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 663,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 323 ($4.13).
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.73) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.
