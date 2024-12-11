Melar Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:MACIU) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 16th

Melar Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:MACIU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, December 16th. Melar Acquisition Corp. I had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 18th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Melar Acquisition Corp. I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Melar Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

MACIU stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14. Melar Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

