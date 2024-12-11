Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Stock Price Down 2% – What’s Next?

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. 21,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 141,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Midwest Energy Emissions Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $58.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

