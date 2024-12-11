Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Shares Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 10,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 33,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. The company offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear power generation, and engine power plants; oil and gas production plants; lithium-ion battery products and fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

