Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 40.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 20.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $270,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,332.44. This represents a 44.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.79 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

