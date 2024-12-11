Monterey Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MCACU) Trading Down 51.1% – Should You Sell?

Monterey Capital Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MCACU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 51.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.22. 2,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Monterey Capital Acquisition Trading Down 51.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.64.

Monterey Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Monterey Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on acquiring, merging with, engaging in capital stock exchange with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, engaging in contractual arrangements, or engaging in any other similar business combination with a single operating entity, or one or more related or unrelated operating entities operating in any sector.

