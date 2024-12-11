Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00. The stock traded as high as C$16.06 and last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 62656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.57.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Mullen Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.25 to C$18.75 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is 62.69%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

