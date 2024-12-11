Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s current price.

MUR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

MUR opened at $30.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $758.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.74 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 10,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.1% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

