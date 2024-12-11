Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives $495.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $495.33.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Murphy USA
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Murphy USA Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:MUSA opened at $540.49 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $350.55 and a 12-month high of $561.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.78.
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.56. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 62.73%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 23.59 EPS for the current year.
Murphy USA Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.92%.
Murphy USA Company Profile
Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Murphy USA
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.