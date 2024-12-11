Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Leerink Partnrs

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Myriad Genetics from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partners lowered Myriad Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MYGN

Myriad Genetics Stock Up 3.1 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,067,327.54. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Myriad Genetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 34.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.