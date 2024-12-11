Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.9 %

NDAQ stock opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,268.75. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 5,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $444,086.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,821 shares in the company, valued at $15,918,196.14. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.