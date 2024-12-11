National Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

National Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $185.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $129.68 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.21.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $3,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,672,512.16. This represents a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $6,870,532.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,923 shares of company stock valued at $34,244,676 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

