Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 13,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 8,416 shares.The stock last traded at $28.12 and had previously closed at $28.02.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NYAX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nayax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nayax from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Nayax in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nayax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Nayax alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NYAX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Nayax Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Nayax by 5,526.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nayax by 35.8% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nayax by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $992.17 million, a P/E ratio of -90.26 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01.

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. Nayax had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nayax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.