Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on BigCommerce from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $7.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $583.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,932,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after buying an additional 35,016 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,611,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 661,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 8.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,433,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 106,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

