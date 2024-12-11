NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Purchased by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NetScout Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the third quarter worth about $940,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in NetScout Systems by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 84,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 67,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

NTCT stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $24.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $138,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,489 shares in the company, valued at $905,865.48. This trade represents a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

