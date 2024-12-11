Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $6.35 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Craig Hallum raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Danske raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.06.

NOK opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.18%. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 15.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 3.9% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 83,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 30.8% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

