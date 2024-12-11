Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nutanix were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.0% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 150.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.86.

In other news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NTNX stock opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.34, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.14. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

