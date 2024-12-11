NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14.0% during the third quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 72,538 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,809,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 391.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 105,603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 84,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,764. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,556,986 shares of company stock valued at $188,359,199. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $135.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

