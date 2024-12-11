Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 0.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $51.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as low as $47.58 and last traded at $48.18. 2,793,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 9,376,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 149,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 57,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 50,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

