Oliver Tant Acquires 12,500 Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Stock

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Tant acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £45,125 ($57,653.00).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 1.2 %

BME stock opened at GBX 367.40 ($4.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 12 month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.90). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 381.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 434.08.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC set a 640.00 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.67) to GBX 565 ($7.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a 469.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.90) to GBX 510 ($6.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Investec set a 495.00 price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 561.22 ($7.17).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

