Oliver Tant Acquires 12,500 Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Stock

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Tant acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £45,125 ($57,653.00).
B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 1.2 %
BME stock opened at GBX 367.40 ($4.69) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,020.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 12 month low of GBX 324.80 ($4.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.90). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 381.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 434.08.
B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,166.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on B&M European Value Retail
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than B&M European Value Retail
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.