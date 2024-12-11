Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 54.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,492 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,739,000 after buying an additional 3,003,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 328.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,661,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $20,962,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,625,000 after purchasing an additional 380,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,831,000 after purchasing an additional 272,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Insider Activity at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,000. This trade represents a 36.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,357,824.44. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $39.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 197.06%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.