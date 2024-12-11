ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

Shares of OGS opened at $71.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.70. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $57.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $69.24.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at $3,135,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31,045 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 42,724 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

