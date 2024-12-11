Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,538 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 619.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,044,000. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 32.0% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $969,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 326,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,568.36. The trade was a 15.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

