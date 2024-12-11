OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
OraSure Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %
OSUR stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. OraSure Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $284.20 million, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.24.
OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OraSure Technologies
OraSure Technologies Company Profile
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OraSure Technologies
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.