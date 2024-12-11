Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Receives $123.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.14.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.11. Oshkosh has a one year low of $93.34 and a one year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,536,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Oshkosh by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78,235 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 19.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,235,000 after buying an additional 235,496 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

