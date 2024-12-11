Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Trading Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00. 670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oversea-Chinese Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.