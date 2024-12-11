Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 53.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,996,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after buying an additional 529,591 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 357,723 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9,997.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,859,000 after acquiring an additional 278,529 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 377,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 225,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $235.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.21. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $238.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYC. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paycom Software from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.27, for a total transaction of $332,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,932,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,241,515.66. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,700 shares of company stock worth $9,098,135. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

