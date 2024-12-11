Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $14.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.92.

PEB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.75 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PEB

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $235,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,284 shares in the company, valued at $28,834,199.08. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $164,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,284 shares in the company, valued at $17,692,201.12. This trade represents a 0.94 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,875,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,841,000 after buying an additional 759,964 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 38.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,963,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,997,000 after acquiring an additional 541,573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,418,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,992,000 after purchasing an additional 130,265 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 223,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 71,920 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PEB stock opened at $14.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.48, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.