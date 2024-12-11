Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WOOF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.16.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of WOOF opened at $4.56 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,821 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 186,230 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

