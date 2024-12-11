Phil Urban Sells 28,609 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban sold 28,609 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.19), for a total value of £71,522.50 ($91,379.20).

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Phil Urban sold 106,910 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.14), for a total value of £262,998.60 ($336,014.56).

On Friday, November 8th, Phil Urban purchased 57 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £136.23 ($174.05).

On Friday, October 11th, Phil Urban purchased 50 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £139 ($177.59).

MAB stock opened at GBX 243 ($3.10) on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 320 ($4.09). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 256.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 284.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,471.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAB shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Mitchells & Butlers plc engages in the management of pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, EGO, Ember Inns, Harvester, High Street, Innkeeper’s Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Suburban, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

