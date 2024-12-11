Philippe Hamers Acquires 200,000 Shares of Victoria PLC (LON:VCP) Stock

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report) insider Philippe Hamers acquired 200,000 shares of Victoria stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($102,210.30).

Victoria Trading Up 45.7 %

Shares of LON:VCP opened at GBX 58 ($0.74) on Wednesday. Victoria PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 37 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 354 ($4.52). The company has a market capitalization of £65.91 million, a P/E ratio of -61.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 85.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Victoria from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 170 ($2.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

