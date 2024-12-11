Pinterest Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 73,157 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 85% compared to the average volume of 39,579 call options.

Pinterest Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $118,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,491.84. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 9.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,287 shares of company stock worth $1,547,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Pinterest by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% in the third quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.46.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

