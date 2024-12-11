Pinterest Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 73,157 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 85% compared to the average volume of 39,579 call options.
Pinterest Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84.
Insider Activity at Pinterest
In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $118,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,491.84. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,324.72. This trade represents a 9.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,287 shares of company stock worth $1,547,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Pinterest
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.46.
View Our Latest Report on PINS
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Survey Reveals: Which States Saw the Biggest Investment Gains in 2024?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Amazon’s Healthcare Gamble: A New Era of Medical Disruption
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Semiconductor Giant Synopsys Slides 14% — Time to Take Notice
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.