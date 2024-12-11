Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Trading Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.11 and last traded at C$2.12. 7,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 26,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Platinum Group Metals Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 21.11 and a quick ratio of 11.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.19. The firm has a market cap of C$217.26 million, a P/E ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Transactions at Platinum Group Metals

In other news, Director Frank Hallam sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$156,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Kris Begic sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total value of C$26,600.00. Insiders have sold 101,800 shares of company stock valued at $253,860 over the last ninety days. 26.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

